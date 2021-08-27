2021 Preseason Game 4 Steelers Vs Panthers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 4th and final preseason game is set to begin in one hour as the team traveled to Carolina to face the Panthers. By all reports, the Panthers are treating tonight’s game as a tune-up game, similar to how the Steelers treated last week’s game against the Lions with the Starters getting a quarter or so of play.

This presents a great opportunity for Dwayne Haskins, who was named the starter for tonight as Mason Rudolph and Ben Roethlisberger will not suit up. Haskins will have likely his last chance of the year to leave an impression on the Steelers coaches and front office as an important data point in formulating future plans.

Benny Snell Jr. is also set to return after missing most of the preseason and training camp with an injury. Last time he suited up in practice, he was the clear number two behind Najee Harris, but after missing so much time and after the performance of Anthony McFarland Jr. and Kalen Ballage, Snell is now likely fighting for his roster spot.

Be sure to check out Dave Bryan’s breakdown of the players to watch for tonight:

Mike Tomlin announced that Chase Claypool, James Washington, and Ray-Ray McCloud will play tonight. These are the targets that Dwayne Haskins will have at his disposal. He will be without Najee Harris, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Diontae Johnson at the very least.