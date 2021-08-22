2021 Preseason Game 3 Steelers Vs Lions Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Steelers starters put out a dominating display which makes you wonder if the Steelers are that good, or if the Lions are that bad. Ben Roethlisberger was nearly perfect and had a nice scramble and pump fake reminiscent of a decade ago.

Najee Harris made some big plays, and Pat Freiermuth had two (!!) touchdowns from red zone passes. The Ben Roethlisberger to Pat Freiermuth connection could be something special.

The defense looked just as good, shutting out the Detroit Lions and getting constant pressure on the passer. Alex Highsmith and Melvin Ingram jumped off the screen and the All-Pro TJ Watt isn’t even on the field (nor Stephon Tuitt).

Mason Rudolph got the relief work from Ben Roethlisberger and snapped his streak of scoreless drives with a field goal from Chris Boswell.

Great first half overall: #Steelers

NOTES: Ingram/Highsmith beastly

Ben sharp and really sharp on 3rd down

Ebron drop and false start.

Najee nice catch and run

Moore early reps at RT can't be ignored.

Muuuuuthhhhh 2 TDs, almost 3.

Sutton nickel CB time

Ben Roethlisberger air yards report: 3 C

18 I DR

3 C

41 C

0 I

4 C

4 C

11 C TD

3 C

8 C TD 9.5 IAY

9.6 CAY

Very impressive numbers, put together by Dave Bryan there.

On 2nd down, the pressure was on, and the deep strike into double coverage was deflected by Justin Layne.