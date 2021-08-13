2021 Offseason Questions: Who Had The Best Night For The Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books, and it ended in spectacular fashion—though the wrong kind of spectacular—in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.

Since then, they have lost several players in free agency who were key members of the offense and defense, and multiple starters retired, as well. They made few notable additions in free agency, and are banking on contributions on offense from their rookies, as well as perhaps a last ride for Ben Roethlisberger.

The only thing facing them now as they head into 2021 is more questions, and right now, they lack answers. They know that they have Roethlisberger for one more year, but was that even the right decision? How successful can Najee Harris be behind a questionable offensive line? What kind of changes can Matt Canada and Adrian Klemm bring to the offense? And how can the defense retain the status quote with the losses of Bud Dupree, Steven Nelson, and Mike Hilton?

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: Who had the best night for the Steelers against the Eagles?

The Steelers have wrapped up half of their preseason schedule, bringing us that much closer to meaningful games. But you probably wouldn’t be reading this site, and articles like this, if you weren’t like us and watched the preseason games all the way through the fourth quarter, and were interested in the bottom-of-the-roster guys.

So it doesn’t matter if we’re talking about first-string players or third-string players: overall, who had the best night last night for the Steelers? Who helped themselves the most? The running backs certainly played well, including Jaylen Samuels, as well as the new signing Pete Guerriero.

Both Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins made some plays, but it was Haskins who put the points on the board. Kendrick Green showed off his athleticism, but he also gave up a sack. Some young defenders, like rookies Quincy Roche and Isaiahh Loudermilk, were active as well.

But maybe Jordan Berry had the best night of all. Severely under threat by rookie seventh-round pick Percy Harvin III, the incumbent punter had quite a strong game after his competition did the same a week ago when he got all of the punting opportunities.