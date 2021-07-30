What Does The Steelers’ Depth Chart Look Like?

We don’t know everything about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 90-man roster two days into training camp. But we know a lot more than we did a week ago. The team released their first depth chart about that time, but I wanted to compile what the depth chart looks like based on what I’ve observed the last 48 hours.

So below, I am going to show the depth charts of the Steelers’ offense and defense. Important caveat here: This is based off the players who have practiced so far. So it does *not* include guys who haven’t been in team sessions like Zach Banner, T.J. Watt, or Stephon Tuitt. We know those guys will start, but I’m not including them to reflect what’s happened and practice and because I can’t predict the domino effect if I included say, Watt. Couldn’t tell you who would run first-team between Alex Highsmith and Melvin Ingram. So I won’t guess. This is all based off what I’ve seen and chicken-scratched down in my notes.

Here is the Steelers’ depth chart on offense with a quick reaction to follow.

– Haskins has run ahead of Dobbs on both days. Right now, he’s the clear #3.

– McFarland seemed to get more RB reps on Wednesday. Snell got more on Thursday. But McFarland has been used more in those Pony sets, split out wide and often motioned across so I’m putting him as the #2. Snap count is pretty tight between McFarland, Snell, and Ballage. Samuels and Edmunds are far behind. Edmunds is barely even playing RB. Some backup FB work and special teams duties.

– Placing Gentry slightly ahead of Rader but you could probably argue it the other way. With the mixing and matching and multiple tight end sets, it’s hard to put the TE depth chart in pen the way you can with the offensive line or quarterbacks. But Gentry has played a solid amount of snaps, especially yesterday with Ebron out.

– Third string receivers gets a little messy for me trying to project that group out. Word of caution there. Will try to look closer at it today.

– Again, line looks different with me not including Banner, Kevin Dotson, Chukwuma Okorafor, or J.C. Hassenauer. Short-lines too. Basically two groups. Plus Chaz Green. With Coyle out yesterday, Leglue shifted to RG and Green bumped to 2nd team RT.

Here’s the depth chart for the defense.

– Defensive line can mix and match, especially in nickel, but that’s how it’s looked in base. Poor Calvin Taylor. Little snaps for the big guy.

– Jamir Jones running ahead of rookie Quincy Roche, who is outside-looking-in and behind Cassius Marsh, who has increased his chances of making the 53.

– Buddy Johnson running third string though he saw second-team reps yesterday with Devin Bush held out of team drills.

– Based off my notes, couldn’t decide who the third string RCB was between Mark Gilbert and Stephen Denmark. So listing them as co-corners right now.

– Brooks Jr. and Maulet seem to be rotating at slot corner. But Brooks started there out of camp and is supposed to start the HOF Game, so I’m giving him the nod.