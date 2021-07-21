Watch: Troy Polamalu In New Head & Shoulders Commercial With Patrick Mahomes

Ahead of him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the next few weeks, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu has been busy shooting a new commercial for Head & Shoulders with Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. You can watch it below.

On Wednesday, Mahomes posted a video of himself and Polamalu in the new shampoo advertisement on Twitter. Mahomes captioned the post, “We’re back and we’re #NeverNotWorking.”

This isn’t the first time that Polamalu and Mahomes have done a Head & Shoulders commercial together. Additionally, Polamalu has been doing advertisements for the famous shampoo company for quite a while now.

In the most recent commercial, Polamalu shows up in random moments and surprise Mahomes. The Hall of Famer says, “Never Not Working,” which is a perceived benefit of the Head and Shoulders’ shampoo scalp shield technology always doing its job.