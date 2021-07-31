Watch: The Depot 180 — July 30 — Episode 144

Episode 144 — July 30, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Training camp is underway and the practices have been open to fans this past week. It isn’t at St. Vincent College, but our very own Alex Kozora is there with his usual detailed and insightful training camp diaries. In today’s episode I discuss various standout players based on this week of camp.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.