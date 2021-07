Short video for you guys today. I wanted to highlight the career-year Stephon Tuitt had in 2020, finishing with 11 sacks, second most on the team. Spotlighting his excellent athleticism and ability to rush the passer. Hands, hips, and feet all make him a great complement to a power rusher like Cam Heyward.

Here, we’ll look at four of Tuitt’s sacks from last season that showcase that ability.

