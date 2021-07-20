Watch: Decreased Defensive Versatility Could Hurt Minkah Fitzpatrick

New video for you guys today. Been meaning to make this one for awhile. The past two years, and 2020 especially, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been able to maximize Minkah Fitzpatrick’s ability to make plays on the football. A rangy free safety, the team’s been able to rotate and spin him down so QBs aren’t throwing away from him in the deep middle/half of the field.

Last year, they were able to do that because of the versatility and flexibility of the defense. Guys like Mike Hilton and Cam Sutton were able to rotate and become the de facto safety on a play, letting Fitzpatrick drop down and rob intermediate crossing patterns.

That goal will be tougher this year with Hilton gone and Sutton playing a more static position. In today’s video, we look at what the team was able to do last season and question if they can do it again in 2021.

As always, thanks for watching and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.