Troy Polamalu To Give First Hall Of Fame Speech, Bill Cowher To Go Last On Day One

The 2020-2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is just a few weeks away. Today, the Hall announced the order the speeches will be given. Kicking off the ceremony on day one, Saturday, August 7th, will be Troy Polamalu. Donnie Shell will go sixth while Bill Cowher will be the last to speak, going 12th, the Hall evenly splitting up their speeches. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 PM/EST.

Here is the complete order for day one.

1. Troy Polamalu

2. Cliff Harris

3. Steve Atwater

4. Paul Tagliabue

5. Steve Hutchinson

6. Donnie Shell

7. Isaac Bruce

8. Jimbo Covert

9. Edgerrin James

10. Harold Carmichael

11. Jimmy Johnson

12. Bill Cowher

There will be seven speeches on day two, Sunday, August 8th. The ceremony will begin at 7 PM/EST. Alan Faneca will go sixth, one spot behind Calvin Johnson and one spot ahead of Charles Woodson. Here is the order.

1. Drew Pearson

2. Tom Flores

3. Peyton Manning

4. John Lynch

5. Calvin Johnson

6. Alan Faneca

7. Charles Woodson

Bill Nunn will be honored posthumously with a video tribute during the ceremony.

The Hall combined last year and this year’s ceremony after 2020’s event was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

In the Hall’s release, speeches are supposed to be limited to six minutes. A “Oscar-style” musical cue” will begin if a person’s speech reaches the eight-minute mark. Odds are good at least one speaker will push double-digits. Of the Steelers’ speakers, Bill Cowher’s speech may be the longest but it’ll be a treat to hear from every single Steeler, all more than deserving to make it into Canton.