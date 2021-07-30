Tomlin Not Against Going For Two More After Strong Seven Shots Showing Early In Camp

In 2020, the Pittsburgh Steelers were 3-of-8 on two-point conversion attempts and that includes the offenses going 1-of-3 against the Cleveland Browns in the team’s Super Wild Card Game loss. In 2019, however, the team attempted just one two-point conversion all season and failed to convert it. After Thursday’s training camp practice and on the heels of the Steelers offense converting 9-of-14 plays during their seven-shots session the last two days, which is essentially seven two-point conversion plays run daily, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he might consider going for two more often this season.

“You know I’m always open to that,” Tomlin said. “When I feel comfortable with our ability to win those moments, I like to be thoughtfully aggressive. So certainly.”

As Alex Kozora pointed out after Thursday’s practice, Steelers second year wide receiver Chase Claypool registered two of the offenses four successful two-point conversions earlier in the day. As a rookie last season, Claypool was targeted three times on two-point conversion plays but failed to catch any of those pass attempts from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The three successful two-point conversions the Steelers offense had in 2020 came courtesy of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Eric Ebron and running back James Conner.

The Steelers now have Matt Canada installed as the team’s new offensive coordinator and that should result in a lot more motions and jet sweep action in 2021. The Steelers also have revamped their running game which will hopefully result in better short yardage production as a byproduct. In short, don’t be surprised if Tomlin decides to attempt a few more two-point conversions in 2021 and especially if the offense has some success in that area early in the season.

By the way, in 2015 the Steelers attempted 11 two-point conversions and converted eight of them. That’s the most the team has attempted in a single season since Tomlin became head coach in 2007. They were, however, 0-1 on two-point conversions in the playoffs that season.