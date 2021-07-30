Tomlin Excited About Team’s ‘Friday Night Lights’ Practice Tonight

The Pittsburgh Steelers will change things up on Friday as the team is scheduled to have a night practice at Heinz Field that will once again be open to the public. Instead of a regular 1:30 p.m. practice start time, the Friday training camp practice will start at 5:00 p.m. and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear after Thursday’s session that he’s looking forward to it.

“We’re excited about Friday Night Lights tomorrow, doing it in a different environment, raising the intensity, and hopefully have to deal with some noise and things of that nature,” Tomlin said after Thursday’s practice. “We’re excited about getting into crowd noise-like circumstances here in 2021, and it needs to be a part of our developmental process. Maybe tomorrow night will challenge us in some ways in that regard that we haven’t been challenged to this point.”

The Steelers are expecting a huge crowd Friday night and it could wind up being the largest attendance the team will have for any of their 2021 training camp practices at Heinz Field. Saturday should feature solid attendance numbers as well as that’s when the Steelers will have their annual “Fan Fest” celebration and the Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2021 will be announced during it.

As usual, our very own Alex Kozora will be present for the team’s Friday night practice, and he’ll be live tweeting throughout it. He will provide a full daily practice update later Friday night as well.