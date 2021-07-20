Season 11, Episode 131 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the Pittsburgh Steelers signing of free agent outside linebacker Melvin Ingram on Monday. We discuss what a trend breaker Ingram’s signing is for the Steelers and what the early contract numbers look like for the reported one-year deal.

Alex and I discuss what we have observed on tape from Ingram in the last several hours before getting into talking about what his role will be with the Steelers and if indeed he has a chance to start over second year outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. We also discuss what the signing of Ingram might mean for the rest of the outside linebacker depth chart.

With another outside linebacker now in the fold, will the Steelers also address their backup safety depth in the coming days and weeks? Alex and I discuss the possibility of that happening and talk about where the Steelers currently sit salary cap-wise after the signing of Ingram. We talk a little about how a few contract restructures might be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

The Steelers preseason game against the Detroit Lions will now be nationally televised as of Monday so Alex and I discuss that little bit of news as well as a few other items that have been posted on the site the last few days and that includes an interview that Alex recently conducted with a member of the Steelers front office.

With training camp about to get underway, Alex and I discuss the Steelers tight end and wide receiver position groups in-depth during this show.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the email machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Tuesday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing Melvin Ingram, Salary Cap Update, Preseason News, TE-WR Position Previews & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-july-20-episode-1437

