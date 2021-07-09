The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Topical Discussions With Mini Contributor Roundtable, Joel Corry Interview & More

Season 11, Episode 128 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show and with Alex Kozora still out of town on vacation, I am joined by two site contributors, Josh Carney and Owen Straley, as part of a semi-roundtable episode.

In this special episode of the podcast, the three of us discuss the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes training camp dates being announced, the East-West Shrine Bowl being moved to Las Vegas and the continued exploits of inside linebacker Devin Bush on Twitter.

The three of us move on to discuss quite a few very topical subjects related to the Steelers and there’s really too many of them to list. One of those discussions does center around the Thursday morning comments made by Mike Tannenbaum about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on ESPN’s ‘Get Up!’ show.

We also discuss what may or may not have been the biggest mistake made by the Steelers in the last five years and which young player is most likely to be a first time Pro Bowler in 2021.

Later in this show I am joined once again by Joel Corry, a former NFL agent who currently writes for CBS Sports in addition to hosting his own podcast. I have several questions for Joel concerning the cap, the CBA and contracts when it comes to the Steelers. Joel provides a lot of great insight during this interview. If not already doing so, please follow Joel on Twitter at @corryjoel and read his work online here. Also, make sure you are subscribed to Joel’s podcast here.

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 128 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

