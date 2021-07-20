Steelers Announce Signings Of OLB Melvin Ingram, T Chaz Green To One-Year Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several transactions on Tuesday on the heels of it being reported that they had agreed to terms with free agent outside linebacker Melvin Ingram on Monday.

The Steelers made the signing of Ingram official on Tuesday morning and as previously reported, it’s a one-year deal. Additionally, the Steelers announced on Tuesday that they have signed free agent tackle Chaz Green to a one-year contract as well.

Green, a former 2015 third round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys out of Florida, played in 15 games in 2020 for the Indianapolis Colts, starting one of them. He missed the majority of his rookie 2015 season with a hip injury but was activated to the team’s roster late that season but didn’t play. He played a combined 18 games in 2016 and 2017, starting six.

Green has since spent time with the New Orleans Saints (2018), Oakland Raiders (2018), Denver Broncos (2019) and Colts. He has played in a total of 37 games, starting eight, in his six-year career. He has dealt with a few injuries along the way.

The one-year contract sign by Green is likely a veteran benefit contract with a base salary of $990,000 and a reduced cap charge of $850,000. It’s doubtful he got a signing bonus or anything guaranteed. Ingram’s one-year deal with the Steelers reportedly totals out at $4 million.

To make room for Ingram and Green on the team’s 53-man roster, the Steelers waived tackle Jarron Jones and outside linebacker Calvin Bundage, who was one of the team’s rookie undrafted free agents signed earlier in the offseason. As for Jones, a Notre Dame product, he spent the 2020 season on the Steelers practice squad.

The waiving of Bundage on Tuesday results in a 2021 dead money charge of $2,500 and a 2022 dead money charge of $5,000.