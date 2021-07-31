Steelers Announce 2021 Hall of Honor Inductees

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the 2021 Hall of Honor class Saturday at Steelers Fest during a live program from the FedEx Great Hall at Heinz Field.

The Steelers named four members to the Hall of Honor, including offensive lineman Jon Kolb, wide receiver Louis Lipps, safety Carnell Lake, and offensive lineman and radio color analyst Tunch Ilkin.

Prior to the four inductees Saturday, the Steelers’ Hall of Honor had 41 contributors honored at Heinz Field.

Longtime Pittsburgh radio and television host and member of the Hall of Honor selection committee, Stan Savran, hosted the Hall of Honor show and was joined by Steelers President Art Rooney II.

The Steelers created the franchise’s Hall of Honor in 2017 after Rooney II came up with the idea along with late Chairman Dan Rooney with the goal of recognizing former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 to present day.