Steelers 2021 Training Camp: 4th Public Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Saturday 7/31

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Heinz Field on Saturday for their fourth training camp practice of the 2021 season that’s open to the public and our very own Alex Kozora will be in attendance for the afternoon “Fan Fest Day” session. Throughout the afternoon, I will live blog his tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Saturday’s night practice later in the evening. We’ll follow that up later tonight with the fourth of many special editions of The Terrible Podcast.
Happy Saturday and thank you to all who are visiting the site and following along this afternoon.
A Twitter List by Steelersdepot