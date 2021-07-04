Panini Releases First Rookie Trading Cards Of Steelers Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth

Do you like seeing some rookie trading cards of members of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 draft class? I hope so. Look at the picture above.

A few days ago, Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL, released their first trading cards of Steelers rookies, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

According to the trading card company, the Harris and Freiermuth cards will be available through July 19 as part of the Panini Instant collection. You can purchase the cards on Panini’s website starting at $9.99.

The Steelers selected Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama while Freiermuth, who played his college football at Penn State, was selected by the team in the second round. Both of the Steelers rookies figure to see a lot of playing time on offense in 2021. Harris is even regarded as a legislate candidate to win the NFL’s annual Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021.

links:

https://www.paniniamerica.net/nharris-rookieshowcase-base.html

https://www.paniniamerica.net/pfriermuth-rookieshowcase-base.html