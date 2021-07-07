Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 125, a submitted take from our very own Josh Carney in which he discusses Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt on the heels of him being ranked in ESPN’s top 10 interior defensive linemen ahead of the 2021 season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 125)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-7-7-21-episode-125
