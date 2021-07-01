Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 119, I discuss the report of the Pittsburgh Steelers now being poised to sign free agent kicker Sam Sloman to their roster, why it is happening and why we shouldn’t be overly surprised by the transaction.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 119)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-7-1-21-episode-119
6bc9mw6n