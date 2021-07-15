Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Thursday mailbag. Good to be back after being off last week. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer anything and everything on your mind.

To your questions!

WeWantDaTruth: Hey Alex. If you were the Steelers GM, how would you utilize their current cap money?

Alex: I don’t think there’s a lot left to do. Keep my eyes peeled on an outside linebacker. Possibly via a trade but more likely through cutdowns. Maybe sign Malik Hooker for about the minimum, a hair above. Or some other safety. But there’s no move I’m dying to make even if the team has a little more space now. Would probably call Jesse James, see if he wants to spend his summer in Pittsburgh or have to live in a hotel somewhere if he wants to wait and sign with someone else.

Anthony Palmerston: Hey Alex! If Cowher and LeBeau did actually call one defensive play at the end of the Hall of Fame Game, what is your prediction for what that play would be?

Alex: Oh man, that’s a great question. Gotta be some sort of zone blitz. Maybe Fire X. Have Vince Williams and Devin Bush loop over each other into the A gaps. They don’t run that much anymore. But that was a staple back in the day.

falconsaftey43: I recently saw an article about the Browns where their last FO’s philosophy was leaked from like a board in the background of a documentary. Stuff on the board was interesting: key positions, pay players early, don’t pay for depth, etc. Do you think the Steelers have anything like that, spelled out? What do you think would be on theirs if they did?

Alex: Oh I’m sure. Not every team is going to be 100% alike. But yeah, they have stuff on the wall. Just watch any of the documentaries the team does. Especially come draft time. Lot of stuff on the background they blur out. They used to slip and forget sometimes but people like us – who look for that stuff – have kept them on their toes.

I imagine a lot of the teams say the same things. No one is saying opposite of the Browns board. There is no “secondary positions, pay players late, overpay in free agency, make a mad scramble when your Plan A goes out the window.”

It’s the old Tyson saying – everyone has a plan till they get punched in the mouth. All the teams talk the talk. Most of them don’t walk the walk. And that’s how you separate the good teams from the bad teams. Pittsburgh, by and large, walks the walk.

Pius Street Uke: Hey Alex- Do you have any pleasant “grocery store” player interaction stories to share?

Alex: The quotation marks around grocery store is making me nervous here. Are you just asking if I have interactions with players out and about? Just by happenstance? I don’t. I wish I was that interesting. But I’m just a blogger from mom’s basement. No fun gossip to really share with you guys. It’s good to separate the two anyway. You don’t want to be too close to what you’re reporting on. There’s a delicate balance but get too close and it’ll influence what/how you write.