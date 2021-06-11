Watch: The Worst Loss In Pittsburgh Steelers’ History

Bringing back some unfortunate memories for this Friday. The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of ugly losses in team history. That happens when you’ve been playing football since 1933. To me, the worst loss the team has ever recorded came against the Houston Texans in 2002. A 24-6 defeat despite the Texans managing just 47 yards of total offense. The Steelers turned the ball over five times and lost despite entering the game as 14-point favorites.

Today, we take a look back at that miserable day and remember what the heck happened.

