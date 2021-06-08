Watch: The Depot 180 — June 8 — Episode 130

Episode 130 — June 8, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I talked about a few different player media sessions coming out of the training activities. I also discussed some moves being made around the AFC North.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.