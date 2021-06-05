Watch: The Depot 180 — June 4 — Episode 129

Episode 129 — June 4, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I discussed an NFLPA memo that urged teams to cease using a pain management drug and the effect it could have on the league. I also talked about a free agent visit, Ben Roethlisberger’s buyin to the new offense, and the backup quarterback battle.

