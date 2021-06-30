Watch: The Depot 180 — June 29 — Episode 136

Episode 136 — June 29, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I discuss a rumor reported by a major Steelers beat reporter that claimed Kevin Dotson has not been staying in shape or preparing much for his first season as a starter. I also discussed the Steelers’ salary cap picture over the next few seasons as the Steelers should have plenty of room to make moves

