Watch: The Depot 180 — June 22 — Episode 134

Episode 134 — June 22, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I discussed Kendrick Green being the only player to not sign his rookie contract so far and what could be happening behind the scenes. I also talk about the slot cornerback position and Najee Harris giving the defense fits.

