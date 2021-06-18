Watch: The Depot 180 — June 18 — Episode 133

Episode 133 — June 18, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Today, I broke down a recent media session with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm as he discussed his coaching philosophies and progress for some of the young additions to the unit.

