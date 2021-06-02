The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers OTAs, Ben Roethlisberger Tuesday Comments, Deep Passing Stats, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 117 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers coming out of the team’s second week of OTA practices that got underway on Tuesday and that means we focus in on what all quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to see during his session with the media.

Roethlisberger answered questions on Tuesday concerning several different topics, so Alex and I attempt to cover most of those remarks and parse them out completely. We talk Roethlisberger’s deep passing stats over the years and if we should expect them to improve in 2021. We also talk about Roethlisberger’s comments on the Steelers offensive changes under new coordinator Matt Canada and more.

Roethlisberger also commented some on new rookie running back Najee Harris and new backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Tuesday, so Alex and I recap those comments as well. We also go over some health factors concerning Roethlisberger based on things he had to say on Tuesday.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get a listener question we received via email answered as well.

