The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Rudolph’s Future, Minkah’s Role, Big Ben’s Deep Passing, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 119 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all was said on Wednesday buy Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during their post OTA practice media sessions.

Alex and I talk quite a bit about what might happen at the quarterback position for the Steelers past the 2021 season. Will Rudolph be the Steelers week 1 starter in 2022? Would the team start a rookie quarterback right out of the chute in 2022 if they wind up drafting one?

Alex and I also cover why Rudolph seems to be so hated by a large portion of the Steelers fan base at this point.

Fitzpatrick had quite a bit to say on Wednesday as well, so Alex and I make sure to parse the important things that came out of his mouth.

I recently contextualized the deep pass completions that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has registered since 2016 so Alex and I spend time going over the findings from that study.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get a few listener questions we received via email answered as well.

