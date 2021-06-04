The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Draft Roundtable Discussion, OTA Player Interview Recaps, Hooker Visit, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 118 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting free agent safety Malik Hooker for a visit on Thursday and what that may or may not mean. We also go over the Steelers history of signing notable free agents in the month of June dating back to 2007 as well.

There is some unfortunate and heartbreaking news to pass along on Friday concerning Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, so we quickly cover that at the top of this show.

The Steelers have wrapped up their second week of OTA practices and so Alex and I recap what all wide receiver Chase Claypool, offensive lineman B.J. Finney, cornerback Cameron Sutton and wide receiver James Washington had to say during their media sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Alex and I talk a lot about Claypool and how he can help the Steelers deep passing game more in 2021.

As promised, we are finally getting around to doing more post-draft roundtable discussions with site contributors. First up are Tom Mead and Jonathan Heitritter. All four of us talk more about the players the Steelers drafted this year along with a few of the undrafted platers they have signed. We also get the thoughts of both Mead and Heitritter on the 2021 Steelers and their expectations.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get a few listener questions we received via email answered as well.

