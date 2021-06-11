Steelers’ OLB Alex Highsmith To Host Inaugural Youth Football Camp

After seeing his NFL dream come true last season, second-year Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is giving back to his hometown in a big way.

Highsmith, who will take over as the starter opposite TJ Watt following the departure of Bud Dupree in free agent, announced his inaugural Youth Football Camp in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina Thursday.

The Ashley High School graduate will host his first-ever camp July 10 at his alma mater from 8-11 a.m. Cost of the camp is $20 for children from first to fifth grade, and includes lunch, a camp T-shirt and skills training from Highsmith and other coaches. All proceeds of the camp will benefit the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation, which aims to provide “mentorship and educational resources for disadvantaged youth,” Highsmith said on Twitter, announcing the camp.

I’m excited to announce my 1st Annual Alex Highsmith youth football camp 🏈! Admission is $20, all proceeds will go to Alex Highsmith Family Foundation, where we provide mentorship and educational resources for disadvantaged youth. Check out the link in my bio‼️ pic.twitter.com/fVtMvBYFEd — Alex Highsmith (@highsmith34) June 10, 2021

As a rookie, Highsmith played in all 16 regular season games with five starts, adding a start in the Wild Card round against the Cleveland Browns. the third-round pick out of Charlotte racked up 48 tackles, 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, six QB hits, an interception and one pass breakup.

Those interested in signing up for the camp can do so by visiting eventbrite.com.