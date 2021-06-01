Roethlisberger Explains Importance Of Him Being Present For OTAs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has seemingly been present for every OTA practice so far in 2021 and as a whole, that’s not overly surprising based on his past history when it comes to his attendance for such sessions. Even so, Roethlisberger was asked after Tuesdays OTA practice to describe why it’s so important for him to be present at this year’s OTAs and he obliged with a fairly detailed answer.

“You know, I think it’s, I’m here, you know, I’m in town, so I might as well be here,” Roethlisberger first explained. “I’m spending time with, you know, we’ve got new centers and yeah, I mean, J.C. [Hassenauer] was here last year. [B.J.] Finney’s been here in the past. But KG’s [Kendrick Green] new. Just to get some relationship with them.”

The fact that Roethlisberger wants to get more time with the Steelers centers during OTAs this year is probably more than enough of a reason for him to be in attendance this year. after all, Steelers veteran center Maurkice Pouncey, Roethlisberger’s main snapper of the football since 2010, returned earlier in the offseason and it looks like Green, the team’s third-round draft pick this year, is destined to take over in 2021.

While Roethlisberger looks to have at least four of his five wide receivers from 2020 back in 2021, and possibly even all five if Ray-Ray McCloud sticks once again, he let it be known that getting some early summer work in with that position group is another reason why he made sure to be present for OTAs this year.

“Obviously, the receivers are guys that I know well, but there’s still something to be said about being here,” Roethlisberger said. “Just letting guys see you. Speaking every so often to the group. Breaking the offense down at the end of practice. Little things like that. I just, to me, it was important to be here and so that’s why I’m here.”

According to pictures on the Steelers official website after Tuesday’s OTA practice concluded, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and McCloud were at least present for the session. The Steelers wide receivers in 2020 were Smith-Schuster, Claypool, Diontae Johnson, James Washington and McCloud. Roethlisberger seems very pleased to have that core unit back with him again in 2021.

“That group is a fun group,” Roethlisberger said of the team’s wide receivers. “That’s one of the reasons I said I wanted to come back because that’s a special group and I’m excited to really see what they can bring to this offense and this team this year.”