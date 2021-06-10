Rapoport: RB Todd Gurley Visiting Ravens Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens might not be done loading up their backfield. RB Todd Gurley is visiting the team today, according to this Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Former Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley is visiting the #Ravens today, source said. The former #Rams and #Falcons weapon also recently visited the #Lions. Now it’s Baltimore, which could build on an already stacked backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

As his tweet mentions, Gurley visited the Detroit Lions earlier in the offseason, leaving without a deal.

Gurley was a star running back for the Rams until he ran into knee injuries. Last season, he played 15 games for the Falcons carrying the ball nearly 200 times but averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. He will turn 27 before the season starts.

The Ravens certainly don’t have a need to add a player like Gurley but he would add depth to a loaded run game. J.K. Dobbins had a nice rookie year, showing big play ability by averaging six yards per carry. The Ravens recently gave a two-year contract extension to Gus Edwards and of course, there’s Lamar Jackson, arguably the game’s most potent running quarterback.

In two games last season, the Ravens ran for a combined 394 yards against the Steelers. Pittsburgh, however, won both of their meetings.

The Ravens have been busy this offseason retooling its offensive line. They traded away RT Orlando Brown Jr., signed OG Kevin Zeitler and former Steelers’ OT Alejandro Villanueva. The team also signed former Broncos’ OT Ja’Waun James to a two-year contract earlier this week though he isn’t expected to play until next year after tearing his Achilles earlier in the offseason.