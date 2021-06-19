PFF: Canada, Roethlisberger Might Be ‘Most Dissimilar’ Pairing In NFL History

As future first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters what is likely his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’ll do so knowing he is in a new offensive system with a new play caller for just the fifth time in his career.
In previous seasons, Roethlisberger has had names like Ken Whisenhunt, Bruce Arians, Toddy Haley and — most recently — Randy Fichtner — calling the shots offensively. Now, in steps second-year NFL coach Matt Canada to try and re-energize a stagnant offensive scheme that became far too predictable down the stretch in 2020.
Canada likes to have his quarterback under center, utilizing play-action passes, jet sweeps, and pre-snap motions, all of which are things that Roethlisberger has not done often in recent memory, which makes for the two being an interesting pairing.
Despite the two maybe having some philosophical differences offensively, Canada has gone on the record stating he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make Roethlisberger comfortable.
“Football, it’s 11 men doing their job and the quarterback is the focal point. It’s the greatest position in all of sports in my opinion because of all the things you have to do. And we’re going to do what Ben wants to do and how Ben wants to do it,” Canada said. “Our job is putting every player in position to make plays. So there are changes with terminology, how we’re calling things, which has been an adjustment for Ben, and he’s been great and really learning it, doing really well with it. And I think he has adapted easily like we all knew that he would. But to answer to your question, that is our job. Matchups are how you win football games. Ben starts with the quarterback, what does he do? Well, what does he like? What does he see? What is good to his eye in the passing game? And we build off of that.”
In a recent post examining all 32 offensive schemes, Pro Football Focus’s Seth Galina had a pretty interesting take regarding the Canada-Roethlisberger pairing, saying that there might not be a more dissimilar OC-QB pairing in NFL history. That’s right, NFL history.
“The next version of the Steelers’ offense could be completely different from any attack we’ve seen before. New offensive coordinator Matt Canada brings his unique spin, but how much of his offense we actually see will be dependent on Ben Roethlisberger?,” Galina writes. “Last year, the Steelers played in shotgun at the fourth-highest rate in the league. Canada’s last college offense, the 2018 Maryland Terrapins, did it at the 117th-ranked rate in the country. The Steelers used pre-snap motion at the 23rd-highest rate in the league, while the Terrapins used it at the second-highest rate in college football. Roethlisberger wanted to sit in shotgun, catch the snap, stand there and get rid of the ball as fast as possible. That’s never been Canada’s style of play, but Roethlisberger is the veteran, so he may have enough influence to sway the Canada offense in a different direction. There might not be a more dissimilar quarterback-offensive coordinator pairing in NFL history.”
Talk about hyperbole.
While it’s true that Canada clearly likes to do things a certain way, which clashes — on paper — with the way Roethlisberger has operated the last decade or so. But stating that this might be the most dissimilar QB-OC pairing in NFL history is crazy. Though that may be true, Galina is basing that strictly off of Canada’s time in college compared to a Hall of Fame QB.
Roethlisberger has already come out and said that he is working closely with Canada, and is willing to get outside of his comfort zone in the new-look offense, while Canada has clearly placed an emphasis on making sure Roethlisberger has input and is in the right position to make plays. It’s not like Canada is going to force Roethlisberger to bend to his will when it comes to the Steelers’ offensive scheme in 2021, or that Roethlisberger will go rogue and do whatever he wants on the field.
We’ll have to sit back and see how it plays out in the end. The good news is, the 2021 Steelers’ offense should be nowhere near as predictable as it was under Fichtner near the end of last season, which is good news for Roethlisberger and the rest of the weapons in the Steel City.