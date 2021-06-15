Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 103, I talk about what might be in store for Pittsburgh Steelers second year cornerback James Pierre in 2021 based on things said about him on Tuesday by head coach Mike Tomlin.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 103)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-6-15-21-episode-103
