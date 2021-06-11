Hooker Leaves Door Open For Possible Second Trip To Steel City As He Lines Up More Visits Before Camp

The vast majority of free agents want to sign as soon as possible. But for the few who don’t, or simply fail to find the right offer, waiting carries a lot of incentives. Any team’s situation can evolve over the course of an offseason, creating need through injury, trade, or talent evaluation. And you can also spare yourself of the trivialities of Spring workouts.

Add in the rehabbing of an injury and you have the perfect storm of beneficial delay. Former Indianapolis Colts free agent safety Malik Hooker fully intends to use his time wisely, as he discussed on Friday with SiriusXM NFL Radio, fine-tuning his rehab, generally getting himself right—and continuing to explore his options, both with new clubs and going back to teams with whom he has already met.

“It’s just taking my time with it”, he told his hosts on the program. “Training camp’s next month, not next week, so I’ve got time to be able to still tune up things and still hopefully go on more visits to see what else teams are talking about. Maybe visit some teams that I’ve met with before, hopefully”.

FA Safety @MalikHooker24 discussed his recovery after tearing his Achilles last year and what he is looking for in his next team… “From a health standpoint, I’m feeling pretty good right now.” ⬇️LISTEN⬇️ | #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/aMeqO1vBzW — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 11, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers happen to be one of the small handful of teams with whom he has already taken a visit, and frankly, they have come up in his social media and interview habits a fair bit since news of that meeting was made public.

It wouldn’t be surprising at all if, over the course of the next month or so, Hooker is back in Pittsburgh for a second visit, and potentially with a pen, ready to sign a contract. Of course, it would be an easy commute, hailing all the way from New Castle, which is about an hour’s drive.

It remains to be seen how robust his market could get as training camp approaches and he gets closer to full health. He previously had visits with the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys prior to meeting with the Steelers, but most teams would have already secured their starting lineups and possibly even their depth by now.

He did not specifically mention whether or not he actually has any future visits already lined up, though one might gather that there are some things already in the works. Visits can be planned well in advance when it comes to players who are rehabbing injuries when teams want to check on the progress, and that can be the case here.

This has been an offseason in which many, many players, including those at or near the top of their game, have had to settle for one-year contracts worth less than the market would otherwise dictate, largely due to the salary cap shortfall stemming from the pandemic.

Form that perspective, Hooker is wearing the same shoes many other free agents have worn this offseason, knowing the circumstances, that this year’s destination may well be a stopover to a more long-term residence in 2022. But it sure would be nice to get into a place this year they might lead to an extended partnership down the road. With Edmunds a free agent next year, could that possibly be Pittsburgh?