First Weekend Of June: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to you Steelers' Nation. It might be the start of June but there's still lots of Steelers' news to discuss. Pittsburgh wrapped up their second week of OTAs. We got to hear from Ben Roethlisberger, Chase Claypool, and Cam Sutton. The team brought in FS Malik Hooker for a visit too in an attempt to add safety depth before training camp.

The team will still have a couple weeks of practices before they break for the summer and return in late July, presumably (though not officially) to Latrobe. Keep those fingers crossed.

As usual, I have five Friday night questions for yinz to answer these next several hours.

1 – 58% of Steelers’ runs in 2020 were out of shotgun. Under new OC Matt Canada, what percentage of runs of shotgun will the Steelers record in 2021?

2 – Dave Bryan posed the question on Friday’s podcast so I’ll turn it over to you guys. How many catches will James Washington have this season? He caught 30 a year ago.

3 – Replacing Bud Dupree as the team’s full-time starting ROLB, how many sacks will Alex Highsmith record in his sophomore season?

4 – We posted a list of pending Steelers’ free agents after the season. Of the list of names I’m about to provide, which player is most likely to re-sign? Which player is least likely?

Ben Roethlisberger

David DeCastro

Joe Haden

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Eric Ebron

Terrell Edmunds

5 – Mike Tomlin was recently named the NFL’s 7th best head coach. Where would you rank him?

Recap of 2021 Third May Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Low response this week. I know it’s the slow season, but we need to quit dawdling people!

Question 1: Just two folks say they plan to attend training camp at Saint Vincent College.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents unanimously picked Zach Banner as the better tackle. Chukwuma Okorafor needs to pick up the pace.

Question 3: Offensive tackle Morgan Moses narrowly edged out cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Malik Hooker as the free agent Depot respondents would most like the Steelers to sign. No love for tight end Jesse James. Hooker just visited Pittsburgh yesterday. Could he be signing a contract?

Question 4: Respondents gave a wide range of the number of defensive snaps they believe Isaiahh Loudermilk will play in 2021. From a low of 10 snaps to as many as 300. The median response had Loudermilk playing 90 snaps in 2021. That would be 8.3% if the Steelers play 1088 defensive snaps, which is 64 a game.

Question 5: Just one person said they were bothered by Pro Football Focus’ jab at Ben Roethlisberger’s deep ball talent. As stated, with Ben at the helm never count the Steelers out of a game.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to keep your prognostication skills sharp for the upcoming season.