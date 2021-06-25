Contract Details For New Steelers G Trai Turner

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced the signing of free agent guard Trai Turner on Friday and it did not take long for the contract details to surface.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Turner’s one-year contract is for $3 million. Rapoport also reported that the deal also includes a $2 million signing bonus as part of the $3 million. Assuming it’s a straight one-year, $3 million deal for Turner, the Steelers used $2.22 million in 2021 salary cap space to sign him after top 51 roster displacement takes place.

Turner, a multi-time Pro Bowler, played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. The Chargers acquired Turner in March of 2020 in a trade for tackle Russell Okung. The 28-year-old guard went on to miss seven of the first eight weeks of the 2020 season due to a groin injury before returning for the stretch run. Turner struggled upon his return, allowing 19 pressures in his nine games played, per Pro Football Focus. He was released by the Chargers in March.

Turner, who was originally a third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2014, has 89 career starts under his belt to date and he made the Pro Bowl every season from 2015-2019. He recently talked about being healthy again during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I’m back at 100 percent,” Turner said. “Last year was a rough season for me with injuries and just overall COVID. You go through things and situations arise, but you work through it and you get through it. So, I’m feeling good. I’m just ready to come back and have a phenomenal season.”

Turner has mostly played right guard during his NFL career so he’ll probably play that spot with the Steelers.

The Steelers terminated the contract of DeCastro on Thursday with the non-football injury designation. DeCastro was the Steelers first round draft pick in 2012.