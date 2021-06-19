Bovada: 8.5 Over/Under Total Touchdowns By Steelers RB Najee Harris In 2021

There’s certainly no such thing as easy money when it comes to betting on football. Even so, it certainly seems like current over/under line for touchdowns scored by Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris in 2021 screams for the betting public to take the over.

According to Bovada, the over/under for total rushing and receiving touchdowns by Harris in 2021 is 8.5. Betting the over comes with a line of -150 while under comes with a +115 line.

Harris figures to touch the football quite a bit for the Steelers as a rookie and that number could easily exceed 300 if he stays healthy all season. Harris also figures to be the Steelers primary short yardage and goal line running back in 2021 and that should result in several scoring chances for him throughout his rookie season.

Last season at Alabama, Harris scored 30 total touchdowns with 26 coming on rushes. In 2019, he scored20 total touchdowns with 13 coming on the ground.

Right after this year’s draft, Mike Clay of ESPN.com released his annual post-draft stab at player projections for all 32 teams and he projected Harris to have 223 rushes for 961 yards and seven touchdowns. Additionally, he has Harris down for 51 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns. That’s a total of 274 touches for Harris as a rookie for a total of 1,346 yards from scrimmage and a whopping nine touchdowns. Remember, that’s only on 274 total touches.

Barring Harris missing games in 2021 due to injuries, it certainly feels like he should be able to hit nine total touchdowns with ease. Heck, I think I will be disappointed if he doesn’t score at least a dozen times as a rookie.