With 2021 URFA Signing Deadline Now Passed, Steelers Projected To Get 2022 Compensatory Draft Picks

On Monday at 4 p.m. EST, the deadline for newly signed unrestricted free agents to count toward the compensatory formula expired. This was a significant deadline overall. In short, this means the players who will count in the compensatory formula for 2022 are now locked in. From this point and forward, any unrestricted free agent player signed by a team will no longer factor into the equation. With this deadline passed, we can take a closer look at what the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to receive in the way of compensatory draft picks for 2022.

As things stand right now, the Steelers are projected to receive two compensatory draft picks in 2022, according to Nick Korte of Over the Cap. One being a third-round selection for the loss of outside linebacker Bud Dupree to the Tennessee Titans and the other being a fifth-round selection for the loss of offensive lineman Matt Feiler to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers loss of cornerback Mike Hilton to the Cincinnati Bengals is expected to be cancelled out by the team’s signing of offensive lineman Joe Haeg, according to Over the Cap.

For those wondering about the Steelers loss of running back James Conner to the Arizona Cardinals a few weeks ago, his one-year contract that he signed does not qualify to be included in the compensatory formula balance sheet as I recently posted. The same goes for Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, who signed a one-year contract with the Titans.

The Steelers signings of unrestricted free agents safety/linebacker Miles Killebrew (veteran salary benefit), running back Kalen Ballage (veteran salary benefit) and guard Rashaad Coward (veteran salary benefit) also won’t count against the Steelers because of the kind of one-year contracts all three players signed.

Qualifying Compensatory Losses

Bud Dupree ($16.5 million/year): 3rd round

Matt Feiler ($7 million/year): 5th round

Mike Hilton ($6 million/year): 6th round

Qualifying Compensatory Gains

Joe Haeg ($2.3 million/year): 7th round

While this post is centered around projected estimates, Korte should be right on the money here when it comes to what the Steelers will receive next March in the way of compensatory selections for the 2022 NFL Draft.