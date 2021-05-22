Watch: The Depot 180 — May 21 — Episode 125

Episode 125 — May 21, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s video I talked about a new offensive tackle available on the free agency market and the state of the tackle position for the Steelers. I also discussed a Hall of Fame induction announcement, Tre Norwood’s positional listing on the Steelers website and NFL pundit predictions.

