Watch: The Depot 180 — May 14 — Episode 123

Episode 123 — May 14, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Rookie minicamp is underway, which means we got to hear from some of the latest draft picks for the first time. Today, I recapped some of these interviews. I also discussed Matt Canada’s offense according to Pat Freiermuth and the NFL relaxing some covid restrictions ahead of next season.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.