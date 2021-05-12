Watch: Najee Harris Isn’t A Product Of Alabama’s Offense

Another film room video for you guys today. Here, we’re taking a deep dive into first round pick RB Najee Harris. To me, every running back has to be able to create on his own. To get more than what’s blocked. Though Harris played in one of college football’s top offenses, he proved he could create and carve out his own path. In this video, we’ll look at his surprising quickness, power, and vision that allows him to get more than what’s blocked.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

