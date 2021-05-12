Watch: Bill Cowher Receives Hall Of Fame Jacket

Really cool moment for Bill Cowher tweeted out by the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier on Wednesday. They posted a video of Cowher receiving his gold Hall of Fame jacket he’ll get to wear during his enshrinement ceremony later this summer.

Check out the video of him opening it up.

#PFHOF20 Enshrinee @CowherCBS got the first look at his @HaggarCo Gold Jacket in advance of his enshrinement this August. Guarantee your spot in Canton to celebrate Cowher: https://t.co/RMwlBVKWaK@steelers pic.twitter.com/GDEblZ1LUy — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 12, 2021

A well-deserved moment for one of the best coaches in Steelers’ history. And you gotta love the line, “I’ve always looked good in gold.”

Cowher was inducted into Canton as part of the 2020 Centennial Class celebrating its 100th year of the NFL. The league was born in 1920 at the Hupmobile Dealership in Canton, Ohio, the reason why the Hall of Fame is located there today. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 1963. 17 members were part of that inaugural class including two part-time Steelers. Bert Bell coached the team before being named NFL commissioner while Johnny “Blood” McNally played for the team for several seasons.

Two other Steelers were inducted in 2020 along with Cowher. Troy Polamalu got in on the first ballot while Donnie Shell was also elected, a move long overdue.

For Cowher, he was named head coach of the Steelers in 1992. Serving as the team’s head coach for 15 seasons, he compiled a record of 149-90-1. Twice, the Steelers were AFC Champs and they won the 2005 Super Bowl, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10. With Cowher as head coach, Pittsburgh won their division eight times.

The 2020 ceremony will be held on August 7th. The 2021 ceremony will be held the next day. A pair of Steelers, Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn, will be part of the latter class, meaning five Steelers in total will be enshrined over the weekend.