Here is Pittsburgh Steelers rookie punter Pressley Harvin III talking about how he feels like a trailblazer when asked about being the first black punter to win college football’s Ray Guy Award. Harvin, the team’s final 2021 draft pick, also talked during his rookie minicamp media session about if he was surprised that he got drafted and if his size allows him to have more of an impact on special teams than most punters might.
Watch: 2021 Rookie Minicamp Q&A With Steelers P Pressley Harvin III
By
Posted on