Troy Polamalu’s Tweet Seems To Indicate Dick LeBeau Will Present Him Into Hall Of Fame

While not confirmed, if this tweet means what we think it means, it sounds like Dick LeBeau will be inducting Troy Polamalu into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

Polamalu posted this tweet on Tuesday. In it, Polamalu is captioning saying “Put me in Coach!” with LeBeau answering, “I’d be honored.”

Can you please tell them that all I did was follow you… #eachoneteachone pic.twitter.com/hs3MljYmOm — Troy Polamalu (@tpolamalu) May 18, 2021

That sure sounds like Polamalu’s way of saying he’s chosen LeBeau to present him into the Hall of Fame.

LeBeau served as Polamalu’s defensive coordinator for all but one year of his career, 2004 to 2014. After Polamalu had a difficult rookie season adjusting to the NFL, he flourished under LeBeau. LeBeau used him as the ultimate chess piece, aligning him all over the field. Polamalu was one of the few players with the athleticism and intelligence to truly disguise where he would be. He could be in the box pre-snap and end up in the deep-half post-snap. LeBeau also loved to use him as a blitzer, a perfect weapon for his fire zone schemes.

In his Steelers’ career, Polamalu recorded 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, and 12 sacks. An eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, he was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He was a first-ballot induction into Canton this past February. LeBeau was inducted into Canton in 2010.

The Steelers’ inductees will be presented by familiar faces. Alan Faneca chose Hines Ward to present him while Bill Cowher selected Team President Art Rooney II. It’s not yet known who will present Donnie Shell and Bill Nunn.