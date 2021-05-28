The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Recent News, First Week Of OTAs, Player Comments, O-Line Discussion, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 116 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes the team now having signed all but one of their nine 2021 draft picks. We go over a few contract-related things with running back Najee Harris and also discuss center Kendrick Green being the lone unsigned player at this point.

The Steelers wrapped up their first week of 2021 OTA practices on Thursday, so Alex and I recap all that has happened these last few days. We also go over the many comments made in media interviews by guard Kevin Dotson, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, tackle Zach Banner and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu on Wednesday and Thursday.

What will the Steelers offensive line look like in 2021? Alex and I have a long talk on that topic based on several things that have been said these last few days by Dotson and Banner.

We talk some about how the injury rehabs of Banner and inside linebacker Devin Bush seem to be going right now in the middle of this show.

There was some NFL salary cap news to pass along on Friday so Alex and I do that and talk some about what it might mean for the Steelers in 2022.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get to several listener questions we received via email.

