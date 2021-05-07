Season 11, Episode 111 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that starts with us discussing the offseason program dates that were released on Thursday. we also discuss the recent weird flex from the NFL to the NFLPA concerning working out away from team facilities and more.

Former Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva held his first press conference as a member of the Baltimore Ravens a few days ago and ruffled the feathers of several Pittsburgh fans in the process. We discuss what all Villanueva said a few days ago and if indeed he took shots at his former teammates or not.

The new contract numbers for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph are now in so Alex and discus that one-year extension and more.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert had quite a bit to say on Thursday during a radio interview so Alex and I recap as much of that as possible and parse it along the way.

My initial 53-man roster prediction for 2021 went up on the site on Thursday so Alex and I go though it position group by position group.

We recap loose ends at the end of this two-hour show and even make sure to get to several listener questions we received via email.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Colbert Comments, Roster Prediction, Villanueva, Listener Questions & More

