The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Decision On Edmunds, Villanueva News, Colbert Comments, Draft Pick Talk, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 110 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers not picking up the fifth-year option on safety Terrell Edmunds and the fallout from that decision. We discuss if 2021 is likely to be Edmunds’ last season with the Steelers and more.

Unrestricted free agent tackle Alejandro Villanueva has now signed with the Baltimore Ravens, so Alex and I discuss the details of that move and more. we also talk about the Steelers expected compensatory draft picks for 2022 that they are expected to get with the May 3 deadline now past.

The Steelers made a few roster moves on Monday so we discuss that news as well.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has made a few more comments about the 2021 draft class since Saturday night so Alex and I go over what all he has said. After going over Colbert’s comments, Alex and I talk more about draft pick breakdowns based on the additional tape we have watched since Sunday.

We recap loose ends at the end of this two-hour show and even make sure to get to several listener questions we received via email.

