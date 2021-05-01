The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Day-Two Selections, Day-Three Targets, Draft Fallers, Surprises & More

Season 11, Episode 108 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Saturday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers day-two selections in the 2021 NFL Draft so that means we thoroughly cover tight end Pat Freiermuth and center/guard Kendrick Green. We do over the good and bad of both players selected on Friday and spend quite a bit of time on the latter.

Alex and I discuss a few players the Steelers chose to pass on during the two rounds on Friday and where those players ultimately landed. We also look ahead to day-three of the 2021 NFL Draft later in this show and talk some about a few players the Steelers might pick with their five remaining selections.

