The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Day-Three Selections, Draft Overview Recap, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 109 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers day-three selections in the 2021 NFL Draft so that means we thoroughly cover tackle Dan Moore Jr., linebacker Buddy Johnson, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, outside linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III. We go over the good and bad of all day-three players selected on Saturday.

Alex and I discuss the Steelers 2021 draft class as a whole and then talk some about the eight undrafted players the team agreed to terms to late Saturday night. We go over the 2021 draft class expectations and which players on the roster were most impacted by this year’s draft.

We recap loose ends at the end of this two-hour show and even make sure to get to several listener questions we received via email.

